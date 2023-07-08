Shooting investigation underway in Chester near police department

CHESTER, S.C. — The Chester Police Department is investigating a shooting officers reported happened near the department itself Saturday night.
The department shared it happened around 10 p.m. along West End Street near Columbia Street. Officers said there was no danger to the public.
For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app and enable push notifications.
The investigation is ongoing, and police said crime scene agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) would be helping process the scene.
WCNC Charlotte will update this article should new details be released.
PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE
Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts
Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.
Listen to Locked On here.
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.