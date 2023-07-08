Shooting investigation underway in Chester near police department

Police said there's no danger to the public, and that state law enforcement agents were helping process the scene.

CHESTER, S.C. — The Chester Police Department is investigating a shooting officers reported happened near the department itself Saturday night.

The department shared it happened around 10 p.m. along West End Street near Columbia Street. Officers said there was no danger to the public.

The investigation is ongoing, and police said crime scene agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) would be helping process the scene.

