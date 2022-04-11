Man dies after being shot outside home in Chester

Deputies were patrolling the Eureka Mill neighborhood of Chester when they heard gunshots. Moments later, they found a man who'd been shot along 3rd Street.

CHESTER, S.C. — A man was shot and killed in Chester late Saturday night, authorities said.

Chester County deputies were patrolling the area of Saluda Street in Chester a few minutes after 10:30 Saturday night when they heard gunshots in the Eureka Mill neighborhood. Moments later, deputies arrived at a home on 3rd Street, where they found a man who'd been shot lying on the ground.

The victim, identified as 27-year-old Quentin Linsey "Leo" Williams, was rushed to a Chester hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Deputies found several shell casings on the ground in the area where Williams was found shot, as well as an unfired round on the street leading toward 3rd Street. Witnesses told deputies that Williams was outside by himself when they heard shots and ran outside to check on Williams.

No arrests have been made in the case and investigators have not released any suspect information.

Any person with information about this shooting is asked to call the Chester County Sheriff's Office immediately.