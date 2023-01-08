Chesterfield County deputy arrested and charged with DUI in routine traffic stop

Deputy Derrick McQueen has been fired from his position with Chesterfield County, officials say.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Derrick McQueen was fired from his position as a Chesterfield County deputy after being arrested and charged with DUI.

In a statement released by the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 7, a Chesterfield County deputy was conducting a routine traffic stop near the Jefferson area.

During the traffic stop, off-duty deputy Derrick McQueen appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. The deputy alerted the South Carolina Highway Patrol and McQueen was arrested and charged with DUI.

"We hold officers to a higher standard, and this officer failed to meet those standards," said Chesterfield County Sheriff Cambo Streater, addressing McQueen's termination.





