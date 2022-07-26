Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office investigating Tuesday morning homicide

According to officials, the incident happened at a home on Cleveland Street in the Cheraw area of Chesterfield County.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that happened early Tuesday morning.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Chesterfield County Coroner’s Office, and the sheriff’s office are investigating this case.

Officials have not released any more information regarding this case. Those who know anything regarding the crime are asked to contact the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office.

