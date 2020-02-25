RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A 1995 Chevy pick-up might seem like just a truck to some, but to one Triad family, it's the world.

"It's very symbolic in a way to my grandpa. Everybody knew it was him if they saw that truck," said Colby Hilton.

The truck belonged to Larry Elberson. He passed away last May.

His family says the truck was one of the prized possessions, helping his memory live on.

"We had a lot of fond memories with him, his truck," said Larry's son-in-law Robert Presnell.

Sherry Presnell

They planned to pass the truck down to his grandkids, until someone stole it out of the late man's Ramseur driveway last week.

"I hate that someone would do this," said Hilton.

A police report lists two bb guns and the truck as reported stolen from the home.

The family is devastated and can't understand why someone would do this.

"Larry was just a cool guy. He never found an enemy. He'd give you the shirt off his back. Give you the last dollar. Whatever it took," said Presnell.

Presnell has a message for whoever's responsible.

"Our family has no hard feelings involved with the person that stole the vehicle," he said, "We would just simply love to have the vehicle back. We forgive you. No hard feelings. We'll pray for you and just please return the vehicle."

Presnell says he would describe the truck as more of a "street sign green" color in person. He says it takes on a blue/green appearance in photos.

The family says the truck had a black diamond toolbox in the back, chrome rails along the side, and a transportation network logo on the tailgate.

Presnell says it didn't have tags when it was stolen.

Presnell also described the truck as having an extended cab with a gray interior.

If you have any information, call police.

OTHER STORIES:

Tired of robocalls? Time to cash in on them

'The left hand has to know what the right hand is doing,' Religious leaders begin shadowing Winston-Salem police as 'Pastors on Patrol'

'Get Out Of My Car!' Winston-Salem woman says Uber driver tried to abandon her in an unsafe place

'My fiance and I are literally scrambling' no refunds in sight for Triad couples booked at bankrupt Noah's Events Venue

Finally! Grimsley gets a new backboard

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775