4-year-old found unresponsive at NC home dies, police say

Catawba County deputies have opened a criminal investigation into the death of a 4-year-old girl who was found unresponsive at a home in Vale earlier this month.

Example video title will go here for this video

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A 4-year-old girl's death is under investigation, Catawba County deputies announced Wednesday.

First responders were called to a home on Hill Haven Drive in Vale just after 2 p.m. on Nov. 17 for an unresponsive child. The girl was rushed to a hospital by Catawba County EMS. She died in the hospital on Sunday, Nov. 20.

A criminal investigation was opened regarding the child's death. Investigators are currently awaiting a report from the medical examiner. The Catawba County Sheriff's Office hasn't released any information about possible suspects or pending charges at this time.

WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.