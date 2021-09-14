x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Car hits, kills 1-year-old child in Lancaster, police say

Officers say the child walked in front of the car as the driver tried to leave a parking lot.
Credit: theaphotography - stock.adobe.com
(file)

LANCASTER, S.C. — A 1-year-old child has died after being hit by a car in Lancaster on Monday, according to police.

The Lancaster Police Department said it happened just before 7 p.m. at the Frank L. Roddey Homes on E. Arch Street. Witnesses told police the child walked in front of a car as the driver tried to leave the parking lot.

MORE NEWS: CMS to begin testing unvaccinated staffers

The child was taken to a hospital but died sometime after arriving.

The investigation is ongoing, which includes the Lancaster County Coroner's Office.

WHERE'S THE MONEY: A family needed more than $2,300 in unemployment benefits. They decided to 'Get McGinty'

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

Related Articles