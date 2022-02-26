x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Child in critical condition after shooting self with gun, Hickory police say

The 4-year-old child found the gun in a home, and a family member immediately called for help.

HICKORY, N.C. — The Hickory Police Department reports a child is in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself with a handgun Saturday morning.

On Feb. 26, the department said they responded to a home along 3rd Avenue Southwest and to a hospital after they learned the 4-year-old boy found a handgun in his home. According to officers, a family member who was inside the home immediately called 911 for help, and another family member was able to take the boy to the hospital.

MORE NEWS: Despite spike in gun thefts, irresponsible gun owners rarely face charges

“This is a tragic situation and our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time," the department said in a statement.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with more information can call Hickory police at 828-328-5551.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.

Related Articles

In Other News

Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office relocating inmates in light of staffing shortage