Child seriously injured after shooting in Gastonia, police say

No suspects have been named at this time, officers said.

GASTONIA, N.C. — A child is facing serious injuries after a shooting at a Gastonia home Friday night, police said.

The Gastonia Police Department said it responded to a shots fired call just before 11:30 p.m. along West Fourth Avenue near West Garrison Boulevard.

A 9-year-old was found inside the home with serious injuries, according to police. Investigators believe shots were fired outside of the home.

WCNC Charlotte was on scene during the incident where officers could be seen investigating the shooting.

No word on any suspects involved at this time, officers said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Gastonia police at 704-861-8000.

