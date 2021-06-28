New Jersey man accused of child sex crimes in Iredell County, deputies say

The suspect has been transported to the Iredell County Detention Center

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A New Jersey man is being held on a $1 million bond after the Iredell County Sheriff's Office says he sent inappropriate messages to a child in North Carolina in 2019.

In a news release Monday, the sheriff's office says a report was first filed in March 2019 saying a man was sending the messages. They started investigating at the local level, but deputies discovered the messages came from a man in Cedar Grove, New Jersey. Iredell County deputies notified the Cedar Grove Police Department, and eventually, charges against Jonathan Edward Trumble were filed by that local department.

The story wouldn't end there, however; Iredell County deputies were notified of new evidence regarding the investigation into Trumble, now age 39, on May 8, 2021. After reviewing the evidence, a new investigation was launched and a child victim was interviewed at the Dove House Children's Advocacy Center. The victim's statement allowed more witnesses to be found and interviewed, and more search warrants were received and executed.

Because of the new investigation, Iredell County deputies were able to get felony arrest warrants filed against Trumble for crimes that happened in the county. Cedar Grove police were able to arrest him after he was listed as a wanted person, and on June 11, 2021, he was transported back to the Iredell County Detention Center.

He now faces the following charges:

Two counts of felony statutory rape

One count of a felony statutory sex offense

One count of felony indecent liberties with a minor

One count of felony kidnapping

Trumble appeared before a magistrate judge as well, where his million-dollar bond was handed down.

The sheriff's office noted Trumble also faced charges of sexual exploitation of a minor tied to child sexual abuse material in New Jersey and confirmed he traveled from there to Iredell County. More charges could be pending as there is an ongoing investigation, but so far deputies don't believe there are additional victims in Iredell County or elsewhere. They also noted Cedar Grove police had no issues arresting him.

