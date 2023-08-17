Child shot, wounded in Lenoir, Caldwell County deputies say

Investigators said they were still looking at the circumstances.

LENOIR, N.C. — A child is in the hospital after an apparent accidental shooting in Lenoir, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a home along Rocky Road around 10:40 a.m., responding to a call about an accidental shooting. The child was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries. As of publication, the sheriff's office did not know the child's condition and did not share the child's age.

While the shooting appears to be an accident, deputies say they're still investigating the circumstances that resulted in the shooting. They then will consult with the District Attorney's office on any possible charges.

