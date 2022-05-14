Investigators are urging those with information to come forward

NORTH, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information to come forward following what he described as a "cowardly act" that left a child dead on Friday night.

According to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, a vehicle drove past a home on McClain Street around 11:35 p.m. in the town of Woodford and one or more people inside that vehicle opened fire. As a result, a 6-year-old was wounded and ultimately died.

It's a moment that has hit Woodford, a town of fewer than 200 people, and the nearby town of North particularly hard.

The mayor of Woodford spoke to News19 on Sunday expressing her sympathies to the family and asking those with information to come forward.

"It's just a devastating incident to have someone - a young resident of our town - that has left us," Akwete Pettus said. "And we're hoping that we can get answers to have closure for this family."

She added that Woodford consists of "togetherness, love, and peace" qualities residents there hope to keep.

"We can't if we don't open our mouths and give the families the closure that they need," she added.

Sheriff Ravenell also urged those involved or anyone who has information to speak up.

“I can think of no more clear example of a cowardly act than what has happened here,” the sheriff said. “If you may have or know someone who may have any tidbit of information connected with this, I urge you to call us.”