10-year-old shot in Salisbury was supposed to start school today, family says

Family members said Wednesday would have been her first day of school.

Example video title will go here for this video

SALISBURY, N.C. — A 10-year-old girl from Salisbury is in the ICU after being shot Wednesday morning, family members toldWCNC Charlotte.

Family members said Wednesday would have been her first day of school. WCNC Charlotte's Richard DeVayne learned the shooting happened at a home on North Jackson Street. The girl's grandmother said the first 48 hours of an investigation are the most important and is asking people to pray for her granddaughter.

This situation is still developing and we are still working to learn what happened during the shooting. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to authorities for more information. Stay with us for the very latest.

WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.

MORE ON WCNC





FREE PODCASTS



Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts