Child struck by car, critically injured in Lincoln County

The child was struck by a passing car in Denver, North Carolina Sunday.

DENVER, N.C. — A two-year-old child was critically injured Sunday when they were struck by a car in Lincoln County.

Around 12:20 p.m., the child walked out of a church parking lot on NC 16 Business Road in Denver, North Carolina and was struck by a passing car, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

"There were other people in the parking area, but the child was not being directly supervised," highway patrol said in a released statement.

The child was taken to Atrium Health's Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte. The extent of their injuries was not known publically.

No charges have been announced in connection with the investigation against the driver or any other adults.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the NC State Highway Patrol with the investigation.

