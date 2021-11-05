Man charged with murder of China Grove man found dead near crash scene

Edwards Leland Geouge III was found shot to death on Saw Road near China Grove on June 9. Deputies have charged a man with his killing.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Detectives in Rowan County have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting near China Grove, North Carolina, earlier this month.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office, 28-year-old Edward Leland Geouge III was found dead near a crashed Honda vehicle on Saw Road on June 9. Investigators determined that Geouge died as a result of a gunshot wound.

Detectives soon identified Rene Oscar Gomez Jr. as a suspect in the case. Gomez was arrested the next day on an unrelated charge. Police said Gomez, who goes by the name "Junior," lived on Saw Road, but also had addresses in Durham and Charlotte.

Warrants were obtained for Gomez's other arrests and he was charged with murder in connection with Geouge's death. He is being held in Rowan County without bond.

