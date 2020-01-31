ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A China Grove woman was charged with felony child abuse after the Rowan County Sheriff's Office reports a 1-month-old child was admitted to the hospital with an arm fracture and two rib fractures.

According to deputies, the infant was being treated at Levine's Children's Hospital when a staff member reported the incident to Rowan County DSS.

Deputies said 22-year-old Brittany Hardin claimed that the injuries came from her rolling on top of the child’s arm while sleeping together on the couch.

However, further questioning led to her confessing to squeezing the child on one instance, and then jerking the child by the arm out of a crib on another, all because the infant was crying, deputies said.

Brittany Hardin was arrested at her home on January 30, and charged with two counts of felony child abuse inflicting serious injury. Deputies said she was given a $25,000 secured bond, and are continuing to work closely with the Department of Social Services, as well as attending physicians, to ensure the child remains safe and to determine whether or not additional charges need to be filed.

