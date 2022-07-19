Woman charged in Charlotte police chase due in court Tuesday

Christa Harding was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle in connection with a high-speed chase involving her brother, Tyler Christopher Harding, on July 6.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the suspects in a police chase that ended in a violent crash in Charlotte's South End neighborhood is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Christa Brooke Harding is scheduled in court Tuesday afternoon in connection with the crash involving her brother, Tyler Christopher Harding. Christa Harding, who is originally from Elgin, Texas, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

Tyler Harding is facing a slew of charges for his role in the chase on July 6. He's accused of stealing multiple vehicles, including a carjacking in Ballantyne after crashing head-on into an innocent bystander. He was arrested after crashing into a pickup truck at the corner of South Boulevard and East Boulevard.

He could face extradition to Texas on felony charges, officials said last week.

Mecklenburg County court officials haven't given many details surrounding Christa Harding's scheduled hearing Tuesday.