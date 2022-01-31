Suspect charged with murder from Charlotte shooting on Christmas Day captured in Georgia

Investigators say the suspect was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 27.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An arrest has been made following a deadly shooting on Christmas in the Queen City, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Investigators say Bruce Japel Adams was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 27, in Snellville, Georgia for the the murder of Fredrick Antonio Edwards.

CMPD says Adams is currently in Gwinnett County Jail awaiting extradition to North Carolina.

According to a news release from the department, officers responded to a call around 2:15 on Dec. 25 along Beatties Ford Road near Catherine Simmons Avenue in Charlotte.

Officers say Edwards was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic. Two other victims were also involved in the incident, but were treated for "non-life-threatening injuries."

Edwards was taken into custody with assistance from the Charlotte FBI Office, Atlanta FBI Office and the U.S. Secret Service Office based in Atlanta. CMPD homicide detectives traveled to Atlanta to interview Adams.

MORE NEWS: Burke County healthcare leaders ask patients for patience

CMPD says the case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak to a homicide detective. People can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600 or sending a tip online.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts