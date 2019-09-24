CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two Charlotte city employees have been arrested for possession of stolen property, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced Tuesday.

Police identified father-son duo Carl Depue and Brian Depue as the suspects wanted for stealing two lawn chairs from a home in the 1200 block of Rollins Avenue around 11 p.m. on September 16. One of the man was recorded on home surveillance taking the chairs from the yard and placing them into a truck.

Brian Depue is a kennel assistant with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control. The employee, who is a civilian with the police department-operated animal control, has been charged with possession of stolen property. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Internal Affairs Bureau is also conducting an administrative investigation concerning the case.

Brian Depue was hired by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Feb. 25, 2019. His termination hearing is pending.

Carl Depue is an employee with the Charlotte Department of Transportation. He has been charged with possession of stolen property and two counts of misdemeanor larceny.

