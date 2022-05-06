Coroner identifies woman killed in graduation party shooting that injured 7 others

A local leader said the victim was a mother of students in the local school district.

SUMMERTON, S.C. — The Clarendon County Coroner's Office has released the name of a woman killed in a graduation party shooting near Summerton that also injured several teens.

Coroner Jacqueline Blackwell confirmed that 32-year-old Audrionna Kind of Summerton had died after being air-lifted to Prisma Richland Hospital in Columbia.

School officials told News19 earlier in the day that the victim, then not publicly identified, was a mother of students in Clarendon County School District Four.

The news follows a day of heartbreak for the St. Paul and Summerton communities after what Sheriff Tim Baxley called a drive-by shooting into a crowd of about 150 people. Witnesses said two vehicles approached and gunfire followed. The sheriff's department counted between 60 and 70 shell casings at the scene.

The group was celebrating graduation only a short time after the district held the event at two high schools.

Aside from Kind, only one other victim was an adult among the eight who were shot. The rest ranged in age from 12 to 17.