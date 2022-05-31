Threat made against Charlotte elementary school, district confirms

Clear Creek Elementary School saw additional police officers on campus Tuesday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Additional police officers were at a Charlotte elementary school Tuesday because of a threat made on social media, according to school leaders.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools confirmed to WCNC Charlotte the threat was identified over Memorial Day weekend. The district said it involved Clear Creek Elementary School, and sent a message to parents on Monday.

CMS said the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was investigating, and that security on campus would be bolstered by the additional officers.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to CMPD for more details.

