Cleveland County deputy injured in rebar attack, sheriff says

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A Cleveland County deputy was hurt when a suspect attacked him with a piece of rebar Monday morning, investigators said.
The deputy was investigating a suspicious vehicle on Curt Ledford Road around 8 a.m. when the suspect assaulted him, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office. The deputy and suspect got into a fight that led to the suspect hitting him with a pipe.
The deputy was taken to a hospital with injuries that aren't considered life-threatening. The sheriff's office said the deputy was alert and talking on the scene. He was not shot during the incident.
The suspect was described as a white man with full-sleeve tattoos and possibly a tattoo on the left side of his neck. The suspect was wearing work boots, black shorts and a white T-shirt, according to investigators. He was last seen driving a tan four-door Buick with a square front end. Deputies said the driver's side door may have bullet holes.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Cleveland County Communications Center at 704-484-4822.
