CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina man admitting to secretly recording children on board his yacht.

49-year-old William Hilliard, Jr. pleaded guilty to the production and possession of child pornography.

In court, Hilliard admitted to recording at least 16 children over the course of eight to 10 years.

Some of the victims were as young as 5 years old.

Hilliard now faces years in prison.

He is set to be sentenced at a later date.

