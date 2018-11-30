The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office reports 35-year-old Cordell Marquis Yates was arrested on Thursday, November 29 for the murder of his brother.

According to deputies, Yates is accused of killing his brother back in September. He was arrested Thursday at Woodfield Garden Apartment Complex, on Village Green Drive, in Charlotte following a month-long search.

Deputies report when confronted by law enforcement officers, Yates jumped off a third-floor balcony in an attempt to escape. He was arrested upon landing and was transported to an area hospital for medical attention, and released later that evening.

Yates was transported to Cleveland County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond for first-degree murder.

© 2018 WCNC