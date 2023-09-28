Man tried covering up uncle's murder, Cleveland County deputies say

David Eric Ward is accused of using a metal object to try and conceal a gunshot wound in his uncle's head in April 2024.

WACO, N.C. — A Cleveland County man is accused of trying to cover up his uncle's murder several months ago, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a home in the Waco community along Racine Drive on April 6, 2023, after a person reported finding a victim lying down outside of a home. The victim, identified as Clifford Wade Ward, was found dead with a metal object in his head.

As the investigation got underway, the sheriff's office said deputies interviewed the victim's nephew, identified as 53-year-old David Eric Ward. The nephew initially led investigators to believe his uncle was prone to falling and had possibly fallen backward onto the object, leading to the uncle's death.

However, the State Medical Examiner's Office reported to deputies the next day that the uncle had a gunshot wound in the back of the head, and that the object had been placed after the fact. The sheriff's office also learned during further investigation the nephew had deposited a check from his uncle worth a large sum of money into his account.

The investigation would continue for about five months. In the end, deputies arrested David Ward and charged him with murder and obtaining property by false pretense. He is now held without bond in the Cleveland County Detention Center.

Note: WCNC instituted a policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.