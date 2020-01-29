CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A math teacher at Cleveland Early College was arrested on January 28 for one count of felony indecent liberties with a child, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office.

The man arrested, Daniel Joseph Dyer, was also a part-time employee at the Kings Mountain Y.M.C.A. and a youth leader at Kings Mountain First Baptist Church.

The investigation first started when the victim's father found inappropriate messages on the Grindr and Snapchat apps on the child's cell phone.

After a forensic analysis was done on Dyer's phone and officials retrieved the evidence, they were able to file charges against him.

The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office is urging parents who may have interacted with Dyer to check cell phones for inappropriate messages.

Dyer was placed under a secure bond of $25,000. He bonded out of jail Wednesday morning.

