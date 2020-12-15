Dunham Sports employee shoots & kills man in Cleveland Mall parking lot

Police say the store's security alarm went off as the victim left the store. The suspect chased after him with a concealed weapon and shot him.

SHELBY, N.C. — A store employee is charged with murder and carrying a concealed weapon following a deadly shooting in the parking lot of the Cleveland Mall in Shelby on Monday afternoon.

Shelby Police say they received a call that an armed person was chasing a man through a parking lot of the mall just before 1 p.m. Monday.

When they arrived, they found a man had been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic.

Police say the victim was leaving Dunham's Sports inside the mall when the security alarm sounded. An employee of the store chased after the man.

Police charged 22-year-old Jacob Wesley Isenhour with First Degree Murder, Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Discharging a Firearm Inside City Limits. They say he chased the victim into a wooded area behind the mall where shots were fired.

The victim's name has not been released.