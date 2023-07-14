Deputy returns to work after Cleveland County attack, sheriff's office says

A Cleveland County sheriff's deputy, who investigators said was attacked by a suspect Monday, has returned to work Friday.

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A Cleveland County deputy, who was injured Monday when he said a man attacked him with a piece of rebar, has returned to work Friday, the sheriff's office confirmed to WCNC Charlotte.

Around 8 a.m. Monday, Capt. Jody Seagle was investigating a suspicious vehicle on Curt Ledford Road when the man assaulted him, the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office told WCNC Charlotte earlier in the week. Seagle had been hit in the back of the head with the steel rod.

Briscoe said the officer and suspect began fighting before the suspect drove away, according to Chief Deputy Durwin Briscoe.

“By the grace of God, (Capt. Seagle is) with us," Briscoe said earlier in the week. "We have no idea as to why this happened. The gentleman was able to get away, break away from Capt. Seagle and get into his vehicle. Capt. Seagle thought the gentleman was going to run over him, so he was able to fire some rounds at the car and the car sped off.”

The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office released a sketch of the suspect, who is described as 6 feet tall and in his 30s. The suspect has tattoos on both arms and his neck. He was last seen driving a tan four-door Buick with a square front end. Deputies said the driver's side door may have bullet holes.

The sheriff's office hasannounced a $10,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.

"We’re going to continue to look until we find this individual and make sure that he’s brought within the justice system which is where he needs to be," Briscoe said.

When the suspect is found, Briscoe said he will face attempted murder charges.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Cleveland County Communications Center at 704-484-4822.

