Coroner identifies woman killed in hit-and-run crash involving motorcycle

Authorities haven't yet announced an arrest or named a suspect in the deadly crash.

LEE COUNTY, S.C. — The Lee County Coroner's Office has identified a woman who died after the motorcycle she was riding was struck by an unknown vehicle west of Bishopville.

According to Coroner Larry Logan, 55-year-old Brenda Burghard of Clover was riding on the motorcycle when it was struck. The South Carolina Highway Patrol, which is still investigating the crash, said the motorcycle was on SC-34 (Camden Highway) roughly five miles west of Bishopville when it was struck by another vehicle.

Logan said that Gurghard's husband was operating the motorcycle and was air-lifted from the scene due to his injuries.

The Highway Patrol has called in its Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) to assist in the investigation.

