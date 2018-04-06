CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Police are investigating after one person was seriously injured in a shooting in northeast Charlotte Monday morning.

According to Medic, crews responded to a reported shooting in the 8000 block of IBM Drive near Vance High School. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said that neither Vance High or James Martin Middle School are on lockdown at this time.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police told NBC Charlotte that a vehicle was shot into while traveling on West W.T. Harris Boulevard near IBM Drive. Medic said the victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police said at this time they believe the victim was inside the vehicle when the suspect shot into it. As a result of being shot, the driver lost control and crashed into a guardrail. No one else was injured in this incident, police report.

No arrests have been made and no suspect information has been released.

Detectives are conducting a shooting investigation that occurred at W. WT Harris near IBM Drive. One male victim has been transported with life threatening injuries. Travel lanes are closed due to this investigation. — CMPD News (@CMPD) June 4, 2018

This is a developing story. Please stick with WCNC.com as more information becomes available.

