CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a person was shot in northwest Charlotte early Monday morning.

CMPD responded to a reported shooting in the 5200 block of Swearngan Road around 1:15 a.m. When police reached the scene, the victim had already left with another person, CMPD said.

The victim was then driven to a QuikTrip store at the intersection of Brookshire Boulevard and Hovis Road, where they talked to a CMPD officer who was already there. Medic was called to the store and the victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

Detectives said the shooting happened at the intersection of Swearngan Road and Swearngan Ridge Court.

CMPD has not released any suspect information or made any arrests. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.



