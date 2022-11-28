CMPD on scene at McDonald's on South Boulevard after deadly shooting

Paramedics and police responded to a McDonald's on South Boulevard after reports of a shooting.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died after a shooting in south Charlotte, Medic confirmed. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a homicide investigation is underway at 7051 South Boulevard.

Paramedics and police responded to the McDonald's at that location after reports of a shooting Monday night.

WCNC Charlotte is working to learn more information. This story will be updated as more details become available.

Breaking news- @CMPD is investigating a homicide at this McDonald’s at South Blvd and East Arrowood Rd. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/62xZ7Gn1Qi — Julia Kauffman (@JuliaKauffmanTV) November 29, 2022

