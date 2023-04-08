CMPD: 2 arrested after drugs and weapons found in stolen vehicle

The driver and passenger of the vehicle were both arrested, CMPD said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were arrested after officers found drugs and weapons in a stolen vehicle, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

While searching the vehicle, CMPD said officers found 265 grams of crystal meth, two grams of cocaine, 80 grams of marijuana, multiple knives, body armor, and two guns -- one of which had been stolen.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle were both arrested, though CMPD did not release further details on the suspects or what charges the two are facing.

Take a look at this haul 👀 This week, officers in the North Tryon Division searched a stolen vehicle after a traffic stop & found 265 grams of crystal meth, two firearms (1 stolen), 2 grams of cocaine, 80 grams of marijuana, several knives, body armor, and more. pic.twitter.com/P0gkRSNB7E — CMPD News (@CMPD) August 4, 2023

