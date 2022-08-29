CMPD: 4-year-old hurt after shooting in southeast Charlotte

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a detective or 704-334-1600 to leave a tip with Crime Stoppers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 4-year-old is undergoing surgery after a shooting in southeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

CMPD responded to Wallace Road, near Monroe Road, around 6:45 p.m. Monday after reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. When police arrived, they found the child suffering from a gunshot wound.

At this time, no information has been released about a potential suspect.

Detectives are investigating the case.

