CMPD: 7 DWI arrests made Friday night in targeted operation for Vision Zero

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department made 97 stops and issued 120 citations Friday night in the department's Independence Division in the southeast Charlotte area. The effort was part of targeted enforcement in partnership with Vision Zero and the Charlotte Department of Transportation (CDOT), according to CMPD.

Vision Zero is part of a larger campaign, with a goal in Charlotte to eliminate traffic deaths and serious injuries on Charlotte streets by 2030.

The 120 citations break down to four warrants or failure to stop citations, seven DWI citations, 31 speeding citations, and 78 for "other offenses," according to police. CMPD said it made nine total arrests, seven of which were for DWI.

