CMPD releases results from operation targeting 'street takeover' groups

"The CMPD does not take this issue lightly and discourages any kind of aggressive or reckless driving," CMPD said in a news release.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Monday announced the results of its operation targeting "street takeover" groups in Charlotte, meaning groups in which people "take part in racing and other reckless driving acts."

The results come after several CMPD divisions, including the Transportation Division, conducted stops across the Charlotte area on Nov. 18 and Nov. 19.

CMPD said two people were charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession with intent to distribute and felony fleeing to elude, and one person was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and felony fleeing to elude.

In all, CMPD made 27 stops; cited 32 violations; made three arrests; issued eight criminal charges; and seized three firearms, two vehicles, $579, and 517.5 grams of marijuana.

Anyone who sees groups driving recklessly is urged to not engage with the group, but to call 911 or contact Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

