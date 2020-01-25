CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrest a suspect who is accused of kicking in a front door and shooting his roommate Thursday in east Charlotte.

Witnesses said they saw 29-year-old Marquis Gaines and another person force their way into the home on Michigan Avenue near Eastway Drive.

Police arrived at the 3700 block of Michigan Avenue where and they found a person who had been shot in the leg. The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that aren't considered life-threatening.

After the shooting, the Gaines and the second person fled in a vehicle and when CMPD tried to pull them over, they did not stop and a chase began.

The short pursuit ended on Herrin Avenue when Gaines and the second person jumped out of the vehicle and attempted to ran away.

Gaines was quickly apprehended, police said.

After question Gaines was charged with two counts of 1st-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, communicating threats, and resist/delay/obstruct public officer.

Police did not mention the arrest of a second suspect.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.