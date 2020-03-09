CMPD arrest sexual assault suspect near uptown

CMPD said shortly before 2:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a sexual assault near the 700 block of West 28th Street.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested a suspect in a sexual assault investigation Thursday morning.

CMPD said shortly before 2:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a sexual assault near the 700 block of West 28th Street near uptown. When officers arrived, they learned a 29-year-old female was walking along West 28th Street when she was approached by a suspect.

Police said the women attempted to run away from the suspect, but the suspect chased after her and physically and sexually assaulted her and took her personal belongings.

The CMPD’s Sexual Assault Unit immediately responded to assist with the investigation and began canvassing the area in search for evidence and additional information. While searching the area, detectives located the suspect, who matched the description of the suspect.

Police arrested 57-year-old Randy Carr for his involvement in a violent attack and sexual assault.

Carr was interviewed and at the conclusion of the interview, he was transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office where he was charged with attempted second-degree rape, second-degree sex offense, first-degree kidnapping, common law robbery, assault on a female and sexual battery.