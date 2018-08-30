CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Police arrested a man who was wanted in connection with a shooting near a CMS school.

Delmond Cunningham. PHOTO: CMPD.

CMPD charged 34-year-old Delmond Cunningham for the shooting on Everett Place Thursday morning.

The shooting prompted a lockdown at Villa Heights Elementary School earlier in the day.

According to CMPD, Cunningham fired a gun at a mom who was dropping off her kids at Ville Heights. Police said the woman, at one time, had been in a relationship with the alleged shooter.

Officers said no one was injured during the shooting.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC