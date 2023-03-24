CMPD asking for public's help finding suspect in north Charlotte knife attack

Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating two suspects.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a suspect who attacked two people with a knife in northeast Charlotte on Monday.

Around 2:40 a.m., officers responded to an assault with deadly weapon call along University Station Circle, not far from The Shoppes at Davis Lake shopping center, where they found two injured victims. They were taken to the hospital by Medic, according to police.

Surveillance footage from the scene shows a suspect holding a knife, police said. Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating two suspects.

CMPD needs your help identifying this suspect who attacked a victim with a knife. The incident occurred on March 20, 2023 at about 2:40 am in the 8200 block of University Station Circle. ☎ Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 with your anonymous tip for cash💰leading to an arrest. pic.twitter.com/Pnp74f2Rnf — Charlotte Crime Stoppers (@CLTCrimeStopper) March 23, 2023

The suspect with the knife may be driving an older white Honda Accord, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

