CMPD searching for attempted rape suspect

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding the suspect of an assault and attempted rape.

The incident happened late on Dec. 1 in the 2100 block of Beatties Ford Road, near the intersection with Lasalle Street. The victim told police that she had met a man and agreed to walk with him, then he shortly after attempted to rape her behind the laundromat.

The victim described the suspect as missing his top two front teeth or having a gap in his teeth. Surveillance video of the incident shows the suspect was wearing a blue polo shirt with a logo on it, a toboggan style hat, dark-colored pants and a camouflage Boston Celtics backpack, according to CMPD.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/ .

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.