CMPD: Captain Brad Koch confronted by protesters twice in two days

CMPD said Koch "fended off an attack by several angry protesters" Sunday night.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Captain Brad Koch has been involved in two incidents involving protesters in less than 24 hours, CMPD says.

CMPD shared a video on the department's Facebook page showing protesters confronting Koch while other protesters stepped in to protect him Sunday night. CMPD said Koch "fended off an attack by several angry protesters."

Police used pepper spray and arrested two people, CMPD said.

Gloria Merriweather and Tomeka Hayes were both charged with resisting a public officer, and Merriweather was also charged with assault on a government official.

Police said one officer was injured in the scuffle, though it's not clear if Koch was the injured officer.

Note: The video below may have adult language.

Captain Koch Fends Off Attack Captain Brad Koch who has walked more than a hundred miles with protesters this week, fended off an attack by several angry protesters uptown. He was aided by other protesters who protected him. We want to thank all of the protesters who looked out for Captain Brad until officers arrived. One officer was injured and two suspects were arrested in the incident. Video, courtesy of Keep Charlotte Boring Posted by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Sunday, June 7, 2020

Shortly before 5:30 p.m. Monday, CMPD shared a video showing Koch being assaulted again by a protester outside the government center in uptown Charlotte during broad daylight.

Then shortly after that incident, WCNC was at the scene when a group of bicycle officers made an arrest outside the courthouse.

The arrest is believed to be in connection to the altercation, though CMPD has not officially announced any charges.

Saturday, before either incident, Koch was the topic of conversation on a Charlotte subreddit. The post, titled "One of the Good Guys: Officer Brad," had several comments implying that Koch has led protesters to officers with "riot control agents."

CMPD has not commented on any allegations made on the Reddit post.