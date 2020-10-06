CMPD announces changes to Civil Emergency Unit response after protests

The announcement of these changes come just one day after Charlotte City Council voted to ban the purchase of chemical agents like tear gas starting July 1.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s been one week since protestors in uptown Charlotte say they were met with pepper spray and tear gas after being trapped on 4th Street by police.

CMPD is now making changes to its Civil Emergency Unit standard procedure to make sure this same mistake doesn’t happen again.

Chief Kerr Putney said after reviewing the actions from last Tuesday night the department is working to more effectively communicate its dispersal orders loudly, clearly, and repeatedly to the crowd.

“The intent is not to punish or abuse,” Chief Putney says. “The intent is to gain cooperation and have people leave an area that has become violent.”

The announcement of these changes come just one day after Charlotte City Council voted to ban the purchase of chemical agents like tear gas starting July 1.

Chief Putney says there is still a chance what’s left of the dispersal tool could still be used in other large scale situations like the RNC.

But the priority above all is to keep the public and officers safe.

“We’re going to take every precaution we can to keep all of our CMPD families safe just like we do for every family in our jurisdiction," Putney said.

Last Tuesday’s events are now being reviewed by the SBI, Office of Domestic Preparedness, as well as an internal investigation.