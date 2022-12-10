CMPD optimistic crime is trending down ahead of third quarter data release

Police say they are concerned with the rise in violent crimes, including shooting incidents that are being committed by younger offenders.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We will soon have a deeper look at where the city stands as far as crime is concerned when Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department releases its third-quarter crime stats Wednesday.



The hope is that some of the trends from the mid-year report, which covered the previous quarter of 2022, have improved. Mainly, overall crimes were up 4%, while property crimes (6%) and violent crime (3%) were also up compared to 2021.

There were promising numbers from the second quarter. Both rapes and aggravated assaults were both down last quarter.



Unfortunately, homicides, robberies and burglaries were all on the rise. CMPD officials said they're concerned with the rise in violent crimes, particularly shootings that are being committed by younger offenders.

"We need active parents. CMPD needs the support, the participation and the partnership of active parents to negate this youth violence," Maj. Brian Foley said. "It's gonna happen, folks. You need to look at your kids' phones. You need to know who they're beefing with. You need to know where they're going to go fight."

Since the beginning of the year, at least 118 juveniles have been suspects of gun-related offenses. In addition, there have been at least 482 juvenile victims of gun-related crimes.

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts