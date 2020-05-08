Homicide investigation underway in southeast Charlotte

A witness told police they saw a young male in his late teens or early 20s who had been shot. At this time, his name has not been released.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide after a victim was fatally shot in the head in southeast Charlotte. It marks Charlotte's 72nd homicide of the year.

CMPD said it happened in the 6100 block of Independence Boulevard Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the call came in just after 3 p.m. Wednesday. The witness who called police said they saw a young male in his late teens or early 20s who had been shot and was in a parking lot.

The victim was declared dead at the scene from a gunshot wound to the head. His name has not been released at this time.

CMPD said information about a suspect vehicle is being corroborated at this time. No further details on a possible suspect were available.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CMPD and speak to a homicide unit detective. Additionally, anyone with information can anonymously contact Crime Stoppers.