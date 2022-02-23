A 17-year-old girl was kidnapped from Charlotte and held for ransom in Davidson County. CMPD say they're looking for two suspects

CMPD said the teen taken hostage was one of three victims robbed at gunpoint in Charlotte before being taken by the suspected kidnappers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said they're now looking for two suspects they say kidnapped a teen at gunpoint and took her hostage in Davidson County over the weekend.

According to the department, the 17-year-old girl and two other victims were walking along Millerton Avenue near West Morehead Street around 4 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19. That was when a red 2008 Acura TSX stopped by them. One of the suspects in the car was armed with a gun and robbed all three at gunpoint. The teen was then forced into the car by two suspects as the car drove off.

The other two victims got help and called 911. During their investigation, CMPD learned the kidnapped teen was in Davidson County, and requested aid from the Davidson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies there were able to safely retrieve the girl.

WFMY 2, the news partner for WCNC Charlotte in Greensboro, reported that a suspect was taken into custody, citing a news release from that day. Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons confirmed to WCNC Charlotte CMPD was continuing the investigation, and that charges would not be filed in their county.

During a news briefing on Wednesday, Feb. 23, CMPD revealed more information. According to the victim, one of the suspects groped her and threatened her as well. They also released two photos of the pair of suspects they're looking for, and said the Acura they believe was used in the crime was one stolen out of Monroe.

The two male suspects captured in surveillance photos are shown wearing distinctive jackets. One man was wearing a black and gold jacket along with a black hat, while the other had a green jacket. The license plate for the Acura is believed to be registered to North Carolina, with tag number JAB-3150.