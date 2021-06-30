Charlotte police officer charged with assaulting another person

CMPD says their domestic violence unit handled the investigation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police says one of their officers is facing charges after an assault was reported Tuesday night.

CMPD says officers made contact with an adult who reported being assaulted, learning the suspect was a female CMPD officer. The investigating officer contacted a supervisor immediately, who then told the department's Internal Affairs Division. An internal investigation was then launched, and the domestic violence unit began their own criminal investigation.

Detectives from the unit then presented the case to the Mecklenburg County Magistrate, and charges were levied against the suspect officer. Those charges include simple assault and misdemeanor false imprisonment, and criminal summonses were served.

CMPD says the officer in question was a patrol officer and has been employed with the department since October 2020. She has since been placed on administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of the internal affairs investigation.

Police Chief Johnny Jennings added a statement to a news release from CMPD, saying "It is always disheartening to me when I learn that one of our officers has violated the very laws that we are sworn to uphold. Professional accountability is a priority for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, and our officers are expected to maintain this standard at all times."

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.

