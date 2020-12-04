CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating after a woman, who is homeless and living in Archdale Park, was shot multiple times. Police say her injuries are non-life-threatening.

It happened in Archdale Park, in the 5400 block of Cherrycrest Lane. CMPD responded to a call for an assault with a deadly weapon shortly before 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

A group of around four males came into the park and shot her multiple times in the leg, according to CMPD. The ages of the suspects are not known.

Police say she was taken to CMC-Main with non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, CMPD is working to determine the motive.

No arrests have been made, and no suspect information has been released.

Stick with WCNC Charlotte for the latest.

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

'We support you 110%' | Community raising money to give meals to truckers

Volunteers help Charlotte couple marry despite coronavirus cancellation

Nurse tells why a medical group dismisses doctors amid coronavirus crisis

'Nobody knows what's going on' | Medical group dismisses 21 doctors amid coronavirus crisis