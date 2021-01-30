CMPD conducting a death investigation in north Charlotte

Police responded to an assault with deadly weapon call for service around 3:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Lasalle Street.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are conducting a death investigation in north Charlotte in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood.

Police responded to an assault with deadly weapon call for service around 3:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Lasalle Street. Officers arrived to the scene and located a GMC SUV that ran off the road and struck a tree. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene by Medic.

Detectives with the CMPD's Homicide Unit, the Major Crash Unit and Crime Scene Search responded to conduct the investigation and collect physical evidence. The CMPD's Operations Command, Mecklenburg County District Attorney's Homicide Prosecution Team, Victim’s Services, Crime Stoppers, CFD, and Medic also responded to assist.

This is an ongoing active investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.