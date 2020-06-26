Judge clarifies restraining order on CMPD's use of riot control agents

A lawsuit was filed last week regarding a use of force incident that saw Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police use chemical agents against peaceful protesters in uptown.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A hearing is scheduled in Charlotte Friday regarding a lawsuit filed by the NAACP and other civil rights groups over a June 2 incident that saw Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers seemingly trap protesters in uptown.

A Mecklenburg County judge has issued a temporary restraining order limiting CMPD's use of riot control agents during peaceful protests. The restraining order was issued after a lawsuit claimed the police department used excessive force on peaceful protesters earlier this month.

Riot-control, chemical agents include smoke and pepper spray, which have been used by police departments across the country during protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

"Protesters who were attacked by Charlotte-Mecklenburg law enforcement during a peaceful protest against police brutality, sued the city of Charlotte and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney [Friday] for violating their state constitutional rights," reads a joint statement issued last Friday by the groups involved in the lawsuit.

In question are actions taken by CMPD on June 2 along Fourth Street in uptown Charlotte.

Facebook Live video recorded by Charlotte Nerve, one of the organizations involved in the lawsuit, showed protesters becoming seemingly trapped between two lines of police officers deploying riot control agents.